Iraq will not accept foreign pilgrims and reopens mosques and places of worship

SHAFQANA– The Iraqi Health Committee has announced that this country will not accept any pilgrims from other parts of the world, but will reopen its mosques, playgrounds and parks with precautionary measures.

The Iraqi state television news network (Al-Iraqiyah Al-Ekhbariya) announced this evening (Saturday) that the Iraqi High Committee for National Health has decided not to accept any pilgrims from any country in the world.

According to Al-Iraqiyah Al-Ekhbariya, the Supreme National Health Committee has also decided to reopen mosques, parks and playgrounds with precautionary measures and social distancing.

Emphasizing the need to expedite the payment of the first installment of 20% of the first guaranteed vaccine for the new generation of Coronavirus (Covid-19) approved by the World Health Organization, the Committee noted that Iraq is cooperating with China and the UAE about the development and use of the Chinese Corona vaccine.

According to the latest data from the World Of Meters reference website and the official statistics of the Iraqi Ministry of Health, the country registered nearly 311,700 cases of Coronavirus and more than 8,400 victims as of yesterday evening (Friday), so it ranks 17th and 21st in the world in terms of the number of infected people and the resulting death toll, respectively. However, among the countries of the Arab world, after Saudi Arabia, it has the highest infection rate and is at the top in the numbers of victims.

