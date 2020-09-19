Date :Saturday, September 19th, 2020 | Time : 19:27 |ID: 170823 | Print

US deploys troops and armoured vehicles to eastern Syria

SHAFAQNA- The US military has stepped up its deployment of troops and equipment in north-eastern Syria. The move follows a number of clashes with Russian forces now stationed along the Turkish border.

US central command “has deployed Sentinel radar, increased the frequency of US fighter patrols over US forces, and deployed bradley fighting vehicles to augment US forces” in the area, which is controlled by the US and its Kurdish allies, spokesman Captain Bill Urban said in a statement , The guardian reported.

The number of armoured vehicles sent as reinforcement did not exceed half a dozen, and “less than 100 people” were sent to manoeuvre them, a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

