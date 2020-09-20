https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/london.jpeg 375 745 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-20 06:25:382020-09-20 06:25:38UK: Anti-lockdown protesters clash with police in London
UK: Anti-lockdown protesters clash with police in London
SHAFAQNA-Police have clashed with Anti-lockdown protesters in London’s central Trafalgar Square on Saturday.
The protest, which led to 32 arrests, came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering whether to reimpose some lockdown restrictions across England.
Some of the protesters at Saturday’s event voiced opposition to compulsory vaccines, as well as more general mistrust of the government, the media and the World Health Organization, Reuters reported.
