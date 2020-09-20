Date :Sunday, September 20th, 2020 | Time : 06:25 |ID: 170844 | Print

UK: Anti-lockdown protesters clash with police in London

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Police have clashed with Anti-lockdown protesters in London’s central Trafalgar Square on Saturday.

The protest, which led to 32 arrests, came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering whether to reimpose some lockdown restrictions across England.

Some of the protesters at Saturday’s event voiced opposition to compulsory vaccines, as well as more general mistrust of the government, the media and the World Health Organization, Reuters reported.

You might also like
Installation of multi-purpose thermal control devices around the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S)
Important Saudi decision on Eid Al-Adha
Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif makes official visit to London
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani's message to Iraqi people following the increase in number of Corona patients
Book launch in London: “Fatima, daughter of Muhammad"
How London's Muslims stood up to Trump
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *