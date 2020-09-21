Masjid Times app downloaded by Muslims across world

He told us: “It was at this point that I thought I should create an app than would enable users to view their mosque prayer times hence I called my app Masjid Times.

“Over time, new features were implemented like directions to nearest mosques based on your location, contact numbers and directions to pray.

“Multi-faith rooms in airports, shopping centres and hospitals were also added bringing the total to over 600 places of worship added on the app. After months of development and rigorous testing the app was approved by Apple and went live onto the stores.”

Users can view actual mosque prayer times, view and get directions to their nearest mosques and view the direction to Makkah all in one app. The Qiblah direction is built in, which gives a precise direction in which to pray and even works without internet connection.

He said: "Since the beginning, my intentions were that even if only one person benefits from the app then all my time, effort and savings that's gone behind this project, it's all worth it.