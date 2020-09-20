Afghanistan: At least 12 civilians killed in airstrikes on Taliban base

SHAFAQNA-Airstrikes on Taliban base in the northeastern Afghan province of Kunduz killed at least 12 civilians and injured more than 10 others, according to a provincial official .

Defence ministry officials in Kabul, who said more than 40 Taliban fighters had been killed in the strikes, did not confirm any civilian casualties. They said an investigation was underway into the incident which comes as the warring sides hold peace talks.

“The first strike hit the Taliban base but the second one caused civilian casualties as they had gathered at the bombed site,” said Fatima Aziz, a member of parliament who represents Kunduz, Reuters reported.