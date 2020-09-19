Barham Salih: The perpetrators of kidnapping and captivity should not be subject to any public or private amnesty

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi President Barham Salih, who on Saturday hosted a delegation of Yazidi women rescued from the clutches of the ISIS terrorist group and Yazidi and Shabak women activists in the presence of a group of Iraqi parliamentarians, said that the perpetrators of kidnapping and captivity should not be subject to any public or private amnesty.

In the meeting, Salih praised the courage and perseverance of women suffered in the fight against ISIS terrorism and its reprehensible crimes against human values, saying: “They set the greatest example for the whole world in courage, sacrifice, overcoming adversities and continuing the path.”

He stressed the need for material and spiritual compensation for women affected by terrorism, their rehabilitation and care, and the provision of a dignified life for them, the adoption of the necessary measures to integrate survivors and victims into society, and the provision of safe havens and adequate housing for them.

Barham Salih further called for the completion of the drafting a law for the rescued Yazidi women and its expansion, and emphasized the realization of their full rights.

Salih added that the perpetrators of the crimes of kidnapping and captivity of the victims should not be subject to any public or private amnesty and that punishment should not be abolished as a fundamental step to ensure that the repetition of such reprehensible crimes is prohibited. Retribution and justice for criminals is one of the pillars of building a free, secure and stable government and prevents attempts to threaten the security of society.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English