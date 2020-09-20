What was the reason for the absence of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at the signing ceremony of the peace agreement with the Israeli government?

SHAFAQNA- The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi did not attend the signing ceremony of the peace agreement between the UAE and the Israeli government due to some remarks made by the Israeli Prime Minister, media reported.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan two days after US President Donald Trump announced a normalization agreement, summoned Mossad chief Yossi Cohen and expressed the UAE’s surprise and worriment at the remarks of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu had said that the plan to annex parts of the West Bank to the occupied territories was still on the table, and he had only announced that the plan would be postponed without its complete cancellation.

Mohammed bin Zayed was also upset by Benjamin Netanyahu’s other remarks that the Emirati side had asked him not to cooperate in the talks between the two sides, Benny Gantz and Gabi Ashkenazi, the Israeli war and foreign ministers, because Abu Dhabi did not make such a request.

The report also said that the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi also opposed the Israeli Prime Minister’s opposition to the sale of advanced US weapons to the UAE, including the sale of US advanced F-35 fighter jets to the UAE and said it is in violation of his commitments under the peace agreement, which Netanyahu made through the head of Mossad.

According to the report, Mohammed bin Zayed announced at the time that he would consult with the US President on the issue and would not attend the signing ceremony of the peace agreement at the White House on September 15.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English