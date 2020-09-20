Guterres: No action on UN sanctions against Iran due to ‘uncertainty’

SHAFAQNA- UN chief Antonio Guterres told the Security Council on Saturday he cannot take any action on a US declaration that all UN sanctions against Iran had been restored because “there would appear to be uncertainty” on the issue.

“There would appear to be uncertainty whether or not the process … was indeed initiated and concomitantly whether or not the (sanctions) terminations … continue in effect,” Guterres wrote in a letter to the council, seen by Reuters.

“It is not for the Secretary-General to proceed as if no such uncertainty exists,” he said.

Iran’s U.N. Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi said on Twitter on Saturday, “U.S. illegal and false ‘deadline’ has come and gone … Swimming against international currents will only bring it more isolation”.