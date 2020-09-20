What is superficial religion according to the holy Quran?

SHAFAQNA – In one occasion, in Ayah 19 of Surah Aal-e-Imran, Allah (SWT) said: “The religion before Allah (SWT) is Islam (submission to God’s Will)”, and in another occasion in Ayah 14 of Surah Al-Hujurat said: “The desert Arabs say: We believe. Say: You have no faith; but you (only) say: We have submitted our wills to Allah (SWT); for not yet has faith entered your hearts.” The point is that from these Ayahs it becomes clear that their Islam is not the same as the true Islam. Therefore, we have an Islam that can both “the religion” and “the belief” be applied to it. And we have another Islam that has no “belief” and no “religion”, so irreligious (have no religious beliefs) Muslims also exist [1].

