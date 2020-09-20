Protests against normalization deal Continue into ninth day in Bahrain

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Bahrainis for the ninth day in a row held rallies against a deal by the Al Khalifa regime to normalize ties with Israel.

Thousands of Bahrainis took to the streets on Saturday to condemn the move and express their opposition to any concessions to Israel, al-LauLau TV reported.

The demonstrators carried placards and banners that read “Israel is a tumorous cancer” and “normalization of ties between two illegitimate regimes”.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates signed official agreements at the White House on Tuesday enabling full normalization of their relations with Israel. The deals had been announced by US President Donald Trump respectively earlier in September and last month.

During the event, Trump claimed “five or six” more Arab countries were poised to agree to follow suit.

“We’re very far down the road with about five countries, five additional countries,” Trump said as he was hosting Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Bahrain’s FM Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

All Palestinian factions, Bahrain’s opposition groups, and numerous independent Muslim circles have roundly denounced the normalization trend as a stab in the back of the Palestinian nation and sheer betrayal of their cause of liberation from the Israeli occupation and aggression.

Observers say the wave of Arab-Israel détente serves to both woo the US-based Israeli lobby’s votes for Trump in the upcoming presidential election and deflect attention from a political and legitimacy crisis that Netanyahu is grappling with.