Saudi newspaper warmly welcomes arrival of Jewish holidays+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- A Saudi website has sparked controversy in Arab circles by warmly welcoming Jewish holidays and congratulating them, which began this week and will continue for up to three weeks.

The English-language website “Arab News” owned by the Saudi Studies and Publishing Company has changed the profile picture of its Twitter account with a phrase in which it congratulates the Jewish holidays and in addition it has also included the phrase “Shana Tova” (Happy Eid) in the cover of its account.

The Saudi newspaper’s move also provoked a reaction from the Israeli Foreign Ministry, prompting the ministry to write on its Twitter account: The “Arab News” newspaper, on the occasion of the Hebrew New Year, has changed its electronic cover and its profile picture with the words “Shana Tova”.

However, Saudi Arabia has said that the normalization of relations with Israel depends on reaching a solution for the formation of two states and the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 border with the capital of East Jerusalem.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English