Israeli Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Dozens of Israeli fanatic settlers, heavily guarded by Israeli police, broke into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem al-Quds Sunday under the pretext of marking the Rosh Hashanah holiday, according to witnesses.

They said that the fanatic settlers entered the holy compound in groups since early morning and performed rituals and provocative tours through the Islamic holy site, Wafa news agency reported.

Over the past few days, the so-called Temple Mount extremist organizations called upon fans to perform provocative tours to Al-Aqsa, on the pretext of celebrating the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, or the Jewish New Year.

Settler incursions into the holy mosque compound coupled with the systematic takeover of church property in Jerusalem al-Quds are perceived as part of the plan to transform a multi-religious and multi-cultural city into a “reunified” Jewish city under the exclusive control of the occupying state of Israel.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. It was also Islam’s first Qibla, the direction towards which Muslims must turn to pray, before that was changed to Mecca, in Saudi Arabia.