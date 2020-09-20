Iraq’s Ministry of Health unveils special plan for Arbaeen pilgrimage

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Minister of Health Hassan al-Tamimi announced today (Sunday) the preparation of a plan for the pilgrimage of Arbaeen Imam Hussain (A.S).

“We have decided to close the borders with neighboring countries and have no reception other than diplomats. The Ministry of Health has a clear plan for the Arbaeen pilgrimage, which includes disinfecting the pilgrims’ paths and preparing disinfectants and masks,” al-Tamimi told a news conference in Baghdad today (Sunday).

He added: “What was observed from the Hussaini ceremonies in the first days of Muharram was a unique experience in terms of adherence to preventive and health measures, and we hope that experience will be repeated in the Arbaeen pilgrimage, where we will not see the arrival of foreign pilgrims due to the Corona.”

Al-Tamimi further announced the agreement to cooperate with the board of Hussaini processions (Mawkibs) and said: “We have made a decision to take a Corona test from all employees of Hussaini processions and ensure that they are not infected and to use disinfectants and face masks.”

Noting that new cases of Corona have been observed in some countries, he said: “The rate of recovery from the Coronavirus in Iraq has reached 79 percent and the death toll has reached 2.7 percent.”

“The number of people affected by Corona in Iraq is still limited, and we will deal with the epidemic with full transparency, and we hope that the number of those infected will decrease further,” he said.

The Iraqi official stated: The infected people can be reduced by observing social distance and using face masks. We hope that adherence to the health protocols during the Arbaeen pilgrimage will be 100% to reduce the number of patients and increase the 50% clinical capacity for the treatment of Corona Patients.

While stating that he hoped that the number of patients would not increase, the Iraqi Minister of Health said: Coexistence with this virus actually means wearing a mask and observing social distance.

This news is originally published by a shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English