Iraq signed three agreements with EU

The ministry said in a statement: “Iraq and the European Union have signed a new agreement to continue joint cooperation between the two sides and have extended the validity of two other agreements. Iraq’s new agreement with the European Union was signed by Minister of Planning Khalid Batal and the European Union (EU)’s Ambassador to Iraq Martin Huth.

The statement added that under the third agreement, the European Union should provide financial assistance to Iraq in the fight against the Coronavirus, just as the European Union is to assist Iraq in improving its social and economic situation and the return of refugees and human rights.

