Iran-Iraq borders closed to Arbaeen pilgrims due to COVID-19 outbreak

SHAFAQNA- Border crossings between Iran and Iraq have been closed to prevent Iranian pilgrims from traveling for the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage.

There is no possibility of Iranian pilgrims traveling to Iraq for this year’s Arbaeen march on Oct. 7, Brig. Gen. Qassem Rezai, the deputy commander of Iran’s police force, said during a visit to the southwestern Shalamcheh border crossing on Saturday.

Each year, millions of pilgrims converge in the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala on Arbaeen, which marks the 40th day after Ashura.