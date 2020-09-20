Date :Sunday, September 20th, 2020 | Time : 18:13 |ID: 170969 | Print

Japan’s Suga, Trump hold first talks

SHAFAQNA-Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and US President Donald Trump held their first talks by phone on Sunday.

“I told him the Japan-U.S. alliance was the foundation of regional peace and stability,” Suga told reporters after the talks. “We agreed to coordinate closely.”

“The president also said he wanted me to call him at any time, 24 hours, if something ever happened,” Suga said.

During the 25-minute phone talk, Trump and Suga briefly exchanged their views on China, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Manabu Sakai told a media briefing, but declined to elaborate, Reuters reported.

