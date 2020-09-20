Date :Sunday, September 20th, 2020 | Time : 18:38 |ID: 170973 | Print

Algeria rules out normalizing ties with Israel

SHAFAQNA- The Algerian president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said on Sunday that “his country will not normalize ties with Israel,” pointing out that” it will also not bless those who signed a agreement with Tel Aviv”.

He added that he would repeat his position about normalization in his address to the United Nations General Assembly, stressing that “the formal declaration of the establishment of the Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, will be a key to solving the Middle East crises”,  according to SHAFAQ News.

 

