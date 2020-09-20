Pope Francis: Pharmaceutical marginality creates a further gap between nations

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis on Saturday decried the injustice of what he called “pharmaceutical marginality”, calling on pharmaceutical companies to “contribute to a more equitable distribution of drugs”.

“Those who live in poverty,” Francis said, “are poor in everything, including medicines, and therefore their health is more vulnerable. Sometimes there is a risk of not being able to be treated for lack of money, or because some populations of the world do not have access to certain drugs.

“There is also a “pharmaceutical marginality”, which, he said, “creates a further gap between nations and peoples”. “On the ethical level, if there is the possibility of curing a disease with a medicine, it should be available to everyone, otherwise it creates an injustice.”

The Pope lamented that too many people and children are still dying in the world because they cannot have the medications available in other regions. Warning against the danger of globalization of indifference, he proposed the globalization of treatment, which is the “possibility of access to those medications that could save so many lives for all populations”, according to VATICANNEWS.

With respect to the current situation, marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the pontiff noted that “it would be sad if in providing the vaccine, priority was given to the richest, or if this vaccine became the property of this or that country, and it was not for all.”

Lastly, the Holy Father called on pharmaceutical companies to “contribute to a more equitable distribution of drugs” and on rulers to “build a fairer world, in which the poor are not abandoned”, AsiaNews.it reported.