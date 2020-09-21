Egypt:Anti-gov’t protests held amid tight security presence

SHAFAQNA- Anti-government protests were held in the Egyptian governorate of Giza on Sunday, amid tight security presence.

Video clips circulating on social media showed the protesters holding banners and chanting slogans calling on Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi to step down. Others set a police car on fire while some threw stones at security forces who tried to stop them.

Security services pre-empted Sunday’s protests by launching a campaign of arrests that included political figures, including the left-wing political thinker Amin al-Mahdi, and a number of activists, especially in the eastern city of Suez, AlJazeera reported.