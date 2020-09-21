Date :Monday, September 21st, 2020 | Time : 08:04 |ID: 170989 | Print

London Mayor wants fast action to halt the worsening spread of COVID-19

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-  Sadiq Khan wants fast action to halt the worsening spread of COVID-19 in London, a spokeswoman for Khan said on Sunday.

“The situation is clearly worsening,” the spokeswoman said, adding that Khan would meet council leaders on Monday and any London-specific lockdown measures would be recommended to ministers following that,Reuters reported.

“The Mayor wants fast action as we cannot risk a delay, as happened in March. It is better for both health and business to move too early than too late.”

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *