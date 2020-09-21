London Mayor wants fast action to halt the worsening spread of COVID-19

SHAFAQNA- Sadiq Khan wants fast action to halt the worsening spread of COVID-19 in London, a spokeswoman for Khan said on Sunday.

“The situation is clearly worsening,” the spokeswoman said, adding that Khan would meet council leaders on Monday and any London-specific lockdown measures would be recommended to ministers following that,Reuters reported.

“The Mayor wants fast action as we cannot risk a delay, as happened in March. It is better for both health and business to move too early than too late.”