London Mayor wants fast action to halt the worsening spread of COVID-19
SHAFAQNA- Sadiq Khan wants fast action to halt the worsening spread of COVID-19 in London, a spokeswoman for Khan said on Sunday.
“The situation is clearly worsening,” the spokeswoman said, adding that Khan would meet council leaders on Monday and any London-specific lockdown measures would be recommended to ministers following that,Reuters reported.
“The Mayor wants fast action as we cannot risk a delay, as happened in March. It is better for both health and business to move too early than too late.”
