Thousands of Israeli protesters demand the resignation of Netanyahu

SHAFAQNA- The people of Israel gathered to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the first such demonstrations since the start of coronavirus lockdown. Coinciding with the first day of the Jewish holiday season, it sparked particular anger among ultra-Orthodox Jews.

While the government was praised for its initial handling of the pandemic, implementing a strict lockdown in March, many Israelis have accused the government of bungling its crisis response since, France24 reported. Protests are still allowed despite the new restrictions, and demonstrators were undeterred in joining the rally outside Netanyahu’s Jerusalem residence, as they have done every week for almost three months.

