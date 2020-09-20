WHO Support Campaign in Karbala for Arbaeen Pilgrimage

SHAFAQNA- The representative of the World Health Organization in Iraq announced that we will have support campaigns in Karbala province special for Arbaeen pilgrimage, in order to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

Dr. Adham Ismail, the representative of the World Health Organization in Iraq, announced today (Sunday) that the organization will hold campaigns in Karbala province on the occasion of the Arbaeen pilgrimage to prevent the spread of Coronavirus among pilgrims.

During a visit to the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) in an interview with reporters, he said: The reason for my trip to the holy city of Karbala is to coordinate with the officials of the Holy Shrine of Hussain (A.S) to conduct special information campaigns to inform pilgrims to deal with the outbreak of the Coronavirus while the Arbaeen pilgrimage is approaching.

He added: “The aim of these campaigns is to raise awareness about the biased rumors that have been spread about this virus and also to encourage pilgrims and citizens to observe health remarks and preventive measures such as wearing a face mask and continuous disinfection. Also, in these campaigns, people who have symptoms but are not able to go to the hospital, will be tested for Corona and will be given free medicine.”

Regarding the situation in Iraq in the Corona crisis, Dr. Adham Ismaili said: “The current situation in Iraq is worrying, but it has not yet reached a red and critical stage. The Iraqi Ministry of Health has achieved a 50% capacity to admit patients to hospitals but we are worried about the arrival of winter.”

The representative of the World Health Organization expressed concern about the presence of millions of pilgrims in Iraq during the Arbaeen period without the observance of preventive measures, and said: “If the Corona measures are not observed, we will see an increase in the number of infected people and those who insist on performing pilgrimage should be more careful.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English