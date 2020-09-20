Qatar: Our position on Palestinian issue is firm

SHAFAQNA- The Qatari Foreign Ministry has stated that the country’s position on the Palestinian issue is firm and emphasizes the end of the occupation and the establishment of a Palestinian state with the capital of Jerusalem.

The ministry stressed in an official statement today (Sunday) that Qatar’s position on the Palestinian issue is firm based on the end of the occupation and the formation of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

“Qatar reaffirms its firm position, which is based on the end of the Israeli occupation and the establishment of a Palestinian state with the capital of Jerusalem, within the framework of the law and Security Council resolutions,” the statement said.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry stressed the need to grant the right of return to all Palestinians and said: “In the eyes of the Qatari government, a radical and lasting settlement of the conflict between Palestine and Israel, which has lasted for more than seventy years, is the end of the occupation and the formation of two governments.”

The ministry claimed that some media outlets are seeking to discredit Qatar and tarnish its image and confuse issues.

At the end of the statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry stressed that Qatar will do everything in its power to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and ensure that they enjoy all their legitimate rights.

Meanwhile, the US Deputy Secretary of State recently claimed that Washington believes that Qatar will soon be convinced to reach an agreement with Israel, and the US President also announced that it is time to end the dispute between the Arab countries and Qatar. According to experts, these are US efforts to run for office and win the campaign.

Also, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman said last week that progress could be made in resolving the crisis in the Gulf states and the besieging countries of Qatar, namely Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, after a four-year dispute.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry has previously stated that the country will never establish diplomatic relations with Israel and does not consider the normalization of relations to be the essence of the Palestinian-Israel conflict, so this cannot be a solution to this issue.

