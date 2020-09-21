A Cursory Glance at the References on the history of Shī‘ism

#7779;) up to the moment when I started writing this book in Jumādī al-Awwal 313 AH (circa July-August 925 CE). It includes those who were killed by means of eating or drinking poison; those who escaped from the ruler of the time, hid somewhere else and died there; and those who died while languishing in prison. And in mentioning them, I observed the chronological order of their deaths and not their merits…This book is generally divided into two parts. The first part covers the period from the time of the Holy Prophet (S)up to the establishment of the ‘Abbāsid caliphate while the other part covers the ‘Abbāsid period.Although this book deals only with the life account and martyrdom of the martyrs among the descendants of Abū Ṭālib [āl abī ṭālib], including life account of the Imāms (‘a), martyred leaders and leading figures among the ‘Alawīs (descendants of ‘Alī (‘a)) and their own followers, a part of the history of Shī‘ism can be extracted from every part of it. Of course, since this book is more relevant to Shī‘ism’s political history, it is less beneficial with respect to other aspects of the history of Shī‘ism.

2. Ad-Darajāt ar-Rafī‘ah fī Ṭabaqāt ash-Shī‘ah

The author of this book is Sayyid ‘Alī Khān Shīrāzī who was born on Jumādī al-Awwal 5, 1052 AH (August 2, 1642) in the holy city of Madinah where he was educated. In 1068 AH (circa 1657-8) he migrated to Hyderabad, India where he lived for 48 years. He then went to Mashhad, Iran for the ziyārah [visitation] of Imām ar-Ridā (‘a). During the reign of Shāh Sulṭān Husayn Ṣafawī, he went to Isfahān in 1117 AH (circa 1705-6) where he stayed for two years. Thereafter, he proceeded to Shīrāz where he shouldered the religious and educational management of the city.

The book, Ad-Darajāt ar-Rafī‘ah fī Ṭabaqāt ash-Shī‘ah, is one of the works of this high-ranking Shī‘ah scholar. Although the subject of this book is a description of the condition of the Shī‘ah and their history, general history of Shī‘ism can also be deduced from it for two reasons. One reason is that it is a study of the conditions of the Shī‘ah in the different periods and places, while the other reason is that the author himself has dealt briefly with the history of Shī‘ism especially during the Umayyad period of strangulation. He thus says in the introduction: Be aware that—may God be merciful to you— in every epoch and period the Shī‘ah of the Commander of the Faithful [Amīr al-Mu’minīn] (‘Alī) (‘a) and other Imāms (‘a) from among his descendants were hiding in the nook and corner, keeping away from the attention of the rulers…

Then, he described the beginning of repression from the time of the Umayyads up to the period of the ‘Abbāsids.

This book, as it is noted by the author in the introduction, has been arranged in 12 classes. That is, he has classified and then examined the Shī‘ah into the following 12 classes: (1) Aṣ-Ṣāḥābah [Companions of the Holy Prophet

#7779;)]; (2) Aṭ-Ṭābi‘ūn [Followers]; (3) Al-Muḥaddithūn alladhī rawū ‘an al-A’immah aṭ-Ṭāhirīn [Scholars of Ḥadīth who Narrated Traditions from the Pure Imāms (‘a)]; (4) ‘Ulamā’ ad-Dīn [Religious Scholars]; (5) Al-Ḥukamā’ wa’l-Mutakallimīn [Philosophers and Scholastic Theologians]; (6) ‘Ulamā’ al-‘Arabiyyah [Scholars of Arabic Language]; (7) As-Sādah aṣ-Ṣawfiyyah [Commoners]; (8) Al-Mulūk wa’s-Salāṭīn [Kings and Sultans]; (9) Al-Umarā’ [Rulers]; (10) Al-Wuzarā’ [Viziers and Ministers]; (11) Ash-Shu‘arā’ [Poets]; and (12) An-Nisā’ [Women].What is available so far from this valuable reference is the first class, i.e. the Class of the Companions in complete form, part of the fourth class, and a small portion of the 11th class.This book is considered the most significant reference on the subject of Shī‘ism among the Companions and in this respect, it has also a good sense of comprehensiveness. The writer of this book was able to compile the views and opinions of the Shī‘ah scholars and biographers [rijāliyyūn] regarding the Shī‘ah among the Companions, and as such, he has not much engaged in expressing his own views, opinions, analyses, and investigations.

3. A‘yān ash-Shī‘ah

The writer of this unique book is the great Shī‘ah researcher and scholar, the late Sayyid Muḥsin Amīn. The book, A‘yān ash-Shī‘ah, as its title indicates, is a book concerning the life account and description of the leading Shī‘ah figures. This book has three introductions. The first introduction explains the author’s method of writing. The introduction begins thus: “In stating our method in this book which is as follows…” and then he explains in detail in 14 parts the method of his writing.

The second introduction, meanwhile, is about the general history of Shī‘ism, which is consisted of 12 discussions. The third introduction deals with the references and authorities used in the book:

Discussion 1: The meaning and connotation of the word Shī‘ah; other Shī‘ah terminologies; criticizing the view of the Ahl as-Sunnah writers regarding the Shī‘ah sects.

Discussion 2: The emergence of the Shī‘ah and their expansion; the Shī‘ah among the Companions; Shī‘ah Companions; growth of the Shī‘ah.

Discussion 3: Points to the some of the oppressions perpetrated against the Ahl al-Bayt (‘a) and their Shī‘ah.

Discussion 4: Unjust treatment of the Shī‘ah of the Ahl al-Bayt (‘a).

Discussion 5: Incessant attacks against the Ahl al-Bayt (‘a).

Discussion 6: The existence of many calumnies against the Shī‘ah and a summary of the Ja‘farī Shī‘ah Ithna ‘Asharī beliefs.

Discussion 7: Factors behind the spread of Shī‘ism in the Muslim lands.

Discussion 8: The virtues of the Ahl al-Bayt (‘a) and their services to Islam.

Discussion 9: On the beliefs of the Shī‘ah Imāmiyyah.

Discussion 10: Concerning the Shī‘ah ‘ulamā’, poets, men of letters, and writers, and their works.

Discussion 11: Viziers and ministers, rulers, judges, and chiefs among the Shī‘ah.

Discussion 12: Enumeration of the Shī‘ah-populated cities.

It must be beyond our responsibility to talk about the importance, reputation and value of the book, A‘yān ash-Shī‘ah, as it is an ocean of historical knowledge and information which we cannot fathom, overcome, or measure. Rather, we can benefit from it in proportion to our capability. The articulacy of writing, depth of the subjects, approach to the subjects, arrangement of the topics, logical order, and the like are among its merits.

With regard to the points of criticism that can be made against it, secondary cases may be indicated such as the following: On the discussion of the other terms for the Shī‘ah, they are mentioned very briefly and only the names such as Imāmiyyah, Muta’awwalah, Qizilbāsh, Rāfiḍiyyah, Ja‘fariyyah, and Khāṣṣah have been enumerated, whereas the names applied to the Shī‘ah are more than these. Only in the first century hijrī, the labels such as ‘Alawī, Turābī, Husaynī, etc. have been applied to the Shī‘ah.

The other criticism that can be made with respect to this book is related to the meaning of Shī‘ah. The Shī‘ah writers of rijāl do not regard as Shī‘ah some of the people whom he counted as Shī‘ah because although these people were Shī‘ah in the political sense, they cannot be considered as such in the ideological sense. That is to say that in the political disputes they took the side of the Ahl al-Bayt (‘a), but in terms of belief, they did not benefit from that fountainhead [of knowledge] (Ahl al-Bayt (‘a)). A separate section is supposed to be allotted to this discussion, and the beginning should have stated to whom the label Shī‘ah refers.

4. Tārīkh ash-Shī‘ah

The book, Tārīkh ash-Shī‘ah, written by the late great ‘Allāmah Shaykh Muhammad Husayn Muẓaffar, is one of the important references and authorities on the history of Shī‘ism. This book, reprinted many times, has been translated into Persian by Prof. Sayyid Muhammad Bāqir Ḥujjatī. The late Muẓaffar has surveyed and discussed in 82 headings the history of Shī‘ism from the time of the Holy Prophet (S) up to his own time. In general, the topics of this book can be summed up in three parts: (1) periods of the spread of Shī‘ism, (2) Shī‘ah-populated places, and (3) Shī‘ah governments.

The late Muẓaffar has been an able writer and erudite scholar whose pen, apart from being versatile and fluent, has the necessary power and firmness.

One of the most important merits of the book, Tārīkh ash-Shī‘ah, is its comprehensiveness as it has examined the presence of the Shī‘ah in all parts of the world. This book can be one of the most important references and authorities for the researchers dealing with the history of Shī‘ism in every period and epoch.

In spite of all these merits that Tārīkh ash-Shī‘ah does possess in comparison with other books, on account of its brevity, it fails to present the absolute truth except in topics such as the meaning of Shī‘ah, the specific time when the label Shī‘ah was applied to the sympathizers of the Ahl al-Bayt (‘a), the beginning of Shī‘ism, and the spread of Shī‘ism, which are related to the main discussions about Shī‘ah. In these cases, he has engaged in giving a detailed account, which is appropriate to the subjects. The late Muẓaffar thus says in the introduction of this book: “I have no other aim but to let the people know that Shī‘ism commenced at the time of the Receiver of Message (Muhammad al-Mustafā