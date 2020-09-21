https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Screenshot_20200921-104405_YouTube.jpg 1080 2220 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-21 11:54:162020-09-21 11:54:44Video: Does the Quran recommend a special lifestyle? (Part 1)
Video: Does the Quran recommend a special lifestyle? (Part 1)
SHAFAQNA- The first session of weekly webinars on Quranic lifestyle by HIWM Sayed Hashem Moosavi, the Director of Islamic Centre of England. This webinar is broadcasted on Thursday 17th September 2020.
The discussion will be continued on Zoom every Thursday at 6 pm, London Time, up to 11th March 2021.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!