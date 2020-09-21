Date :Monday, September 21st, 2020 | Time : 11:54 |ID: 171041 | Print

Video: Does the Quran recommend a special lifestyle? (Part 1)

SHAFAQNA- The first session of weekly webinars on Quranic lifestyle by HIWM Sayed Hashem Moosavi, the Director of Islamic Centre of England. This webinar is broadcasted on Thursday 17th September 2020.

The discussion will be continued on Zoom every Thursday at 6 pm, London Time, up to 11th March 2021.

