Is Safar a bad-omen month? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about the Month of Safar.

Question: Is Safar a bad-omen month?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Inherently, the time has no bad-omen or good-omen, unless for the sake of events which have occurred in that month. Therefore, because three of the infallibles (AS) have passed away in the Month of Safar, and the difficulties inflicted on the prisoners of Karbala, and as the Month of Haram would have finished and the wars between Arab tribes started; it is possible that due to all these, the bad-omen has been applied to this month. However by Sadaqah and Dua their effects can be dealt with.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA