What are the requirements for the seekers of Divine Guidance?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Amiral Momeneen Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Obey God, as there is no excuse for not recognizing God. If you have seeing eyes, the truth has been shown to you. If you are seeking guidance you have been guided. If you have hearing ears, the truth has been recited into your ears [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Wisdoms 156 and 157.