Palestine reports 611 new coronavirus cases

SHAFAQNA-Palestine on Monday reported 611 new coronavirus cases and nine fatalities over the past 24 hours.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said the virus claimed three lives in the occupied West Bank and another six in East Jerusalem.

The ministry said that the virus death toll rose to 309, while the total number of infections surpassed 46,057, including 32,460 recoveries, according to AA.

