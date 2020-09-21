Organization of Islamic Cooperation discusses human rights violation in Kashmir

SHAFAQNA-The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) voiced concerns over human rights violation in Kashmir, according to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry on Monday.

The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir met for an informal meeting in New York to discuss the “worsening human rights situation” in Jammu and Kashmir, a ministry statement said.

“Members of the Contact Group reviewed recent developments relating to Jammu and Kashmir, including the grave human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the tensions along the LoC [Line of Control],” the statement read, referring to a de-facto border that splits the Himalayan valley between the two neighbors.

The Contact Group called on the UN secretary-general, the UN Security Council and the UN Human Rights Council to “call on India to halt the human rights violations” in Jammu and Kashmir, rescind the “unilateral and illegal measures” taken on and after August 2019 and to implement the Security Council resolutions calling for a plebiscite to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their right to self-determination, AA reported.