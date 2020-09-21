Lebanon’s Incumbent PM called Lebanese parties to cooperate with France to form a government

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister has called on all Lebanese parties to agree and cooperate with France’s proposal to form a new government.

“Any delay in the formation of the government will exacerbate the crisis in Lebanon and worsen the situation of the people and the government,” said Mustafa Adib, Lebanon’s caretaker president.

He added: “Getting out of the current situation in Lebanon requires the cooperation of all Lebanese parties in forming a new government.”

Adib also stressed that he would not give up any effort to achieve this goal (formation of a new government) with the cooperation of Lebanese President Michel Aoun, and called on all parties to work together for the success of France’s proposal to form a new Lebanese government.

Earlier, France had asked Lebanese political forces to agree on the formation of a government led by Prime Minister Mustafa Adib.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English