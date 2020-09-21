Palestinians’ Mahmoud Abbas rejects negotiations with US despite pressure from Arab countries

SHAFAQNA- Palestinians’ Mahmoud Abbas rejected negotiations with US despite pressure from Arab countries to do so, a Fatah movement official said Sunday.

“President Abbas is facing unprecedented pressure from Arab brothers and the international sphere to negotiate with the U.S. administration and take the customs revenues cut by Israel, but he does not accept it,” Mahmoud Al-Aloul, deputy chief of Fatah, told a local Palestinian TV channel.

He said everyone knows that Israel tried to liquidate the Palestine cause, but Palestinians choose to stand up against the oppression. The Palestinian Authority will never return to its previous situation and stopped coordinating with Israel, he added, according to DailySabah.