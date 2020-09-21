UN chief laments lack of multilateral solutions to global challenges

SHAFAQNA-UN chief Antonio Guterres lamented the lack of multilateral solutions to global challenges at an event marking the world body’s 75th anniversary.

“No one wants a world government — but we must work together to improve world governance,” Guterres said at the UN General Assembly rostrum ahead of virtual speeches by world leaders.

“In an interconnected world, we need a networked multilateralism, in which the United Nations family, international financial institutions, regional organizations, trading blocs and others work together more closely and effectively,” Guterres said

On Tuesday, the annual General Assembly opens, with leaders set to deliver broader speeches but virtually, FRANCE 24 reported.