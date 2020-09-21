Date :Monday, September 21st, 2020 | Time : 17:21 |ID: 171136 | Print

Zarif to arrive in Istanbul on Tuesday

SHAFAQNA-Mehr News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister is scheduled to visit Istanbul on Tuesday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to arrive in Istanbul to participate in a meeting with his counterparts from Qatar and Turkey on Tuesday.

He will also inaugurate the new consulate building of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Istanbul.

