Zarif to arrive in Istanbul on Tuesday

SHAFAQNA-Mehr News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister is scheduled to visit Istanbul on Tuesday.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to arrive in Istanbul to participate in a meeting with his counterparts from Qatar and Turkey on Tuesday.
He will also inaugurate the new consulate building of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Istanbul.
