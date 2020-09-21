Date :Monday, September 21st, 2020 | Time : 17:39 |ID: 171144 | Print

Iranian woman to take global walk for peace

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: An Iranian woman has planned to take global walk in name of peace. Poopeh Mahdavi-Nader has chosen “World Peace Road 2020” as her motto. Mahdavi-Nader symbolically started her trek from Azadi Square, western Tehran, on Monday, on the 40th anniversary of Saddam’s invasion of Iran. “Azadi” means “freedom” in Persian.

She said her goal is to give the message of peace and friendship to the people of the world. She said that she is to sell her steps to benefactors and whatever earned will be used to make an artefact workshop for the women in Iran. Before the reopening of the borders with Turkey is going to continue his trip in the Persian Gulf states to draw attention to the name of the body of water. With reopening of the Turkish borders, she is to continue her walk through Europe. She has already biked around the world in the name of peace.

You might also like
War-torn Central African Republic bids for peace in key vote
Iran Urges Cultural Move by Muslims against Terrorism
Veterans For Peace oppose militarization of politics and faith
Trump Unveils “Deal of Century”: US Plan Still No Deal for Palestinians
Pope and Christian leaders gather to pray for peace in the Middle East
Pope appeals for peace in Libya
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *