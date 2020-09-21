Myanmar’s military leaders responsible for the Rohingya Muslims genocide, benefit from global business activities

SHAFAQNA – Leaked official documents analyzed by Amnesty International reveal how Myanmar’s military receives huge revenues from shares in Myanmar Economic Holdings Limited (MEHL), a secretive conglomerate whose activities include the mining, beer, tobacco, garment manufacturing and banking sectors. MEHL has partnerships with a range of local and foreign businesses including Japanese beer multinational Kirin and South Korean steel giant POSCO.

MEHL shareholder records show that military units, including combat divisions, own about one third of MEHL’s shares. Records also detail links between MEHL and the Western Command, which oversees operations in Rakhine State, including atrocities committed against the Rohingya Muslim population and other ethnic minorities. The report also provides information on the considerable annual dividend payments that shareholders have received since MEHL’s establishment in 1990.

“These documents provide new evidence of how the Myanmar military benefits from MEHL’s vast business empire and make clear that the military and MEHL are inextricably linked. This is not a case of MEHL unwittingly financing human rights violations – its entire board is composed of high-level military figures,” said Mark Dummett, Head of Business, Security and Human Rights at Amnesty International.

“The perpetrators of some of the worst human rights violations in Myanmar’s recent history are among those who benefit from MEHL’s business activities – for example, military chief Min Aung Hlaing owned 5,000 shares in MEHL in 2011. Amnesty International’s research demonstrates that a direct link exists between MEHL’s business partners and human rights violations.

Source: Amnesty International