Kuwaiti organizations call on parliament to pass a law “criminalizing normalization with Israel”

SHAFAQNA- 41 Kuwaiti organizations called on parliament to pass a law “criminalizing” normalization with the Israel.

The organizations said in the joint statement: “We join our voice with that of the free people of Kuwait by calling on the National Assembly (Parliament) and the government to swiftly pass the law criminalizing normalization with the Israel.”

The organizations denounced all attempts that want to drag Kuwait into this stinking swamp, in line with the official and popular position of Kuwait.”

“Our position was, is and will continue to be the rejection of this entity, its rejection and non-recognition of it until Palestine is liberated”, the statement read.

The statement came on the heels of US President Donald Trump’s speech on the imminent normalization of Kuwait’s relations with Israel, En24 News reported.