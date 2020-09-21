The current US election cycle does little to unsettle Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA| by Leila Yazdani: The US has galloped into general election season. Every presidential election has its unique circumstances but this one is more extraordinary than most, not least in that it is taking place while the world struggles with a pandemic and it is being held in an atmosphere of deep polarisation, arguably not seen since the Civil War.The majority of Americans have made up their minds on who they want as their next commander-in-chief. In today’s America, Muslim have been facing rising negative attitudes, ranging from blatant Islamophobia to microaggressions. What is the impact of the 2020 presidential election on Islamophobia?

While Muslims represent only around 1% of the American population, but today they find themselves playing an increasingly important public role. Despite Muslim voters prioritize the economy above all, but foreign policy and national security matter at least as much as health care, immigration and education policies. Beyond grand strategy and policy papers, a candidate’s perceived foreign policy outlook seems to be a strong determinant of Muslims’ feelings toward the candidate.

Donald Trump’s overtly anti-Muslim stance has energized Muslim voters and , Muslim Americans will come out in droves to support a JoeBiden presidency. Biden has decided to reach out to the Muslim-American community. He is the first presidential candidate who has created a page on his official website dedicated to addressing issues important to Muslims, Thenews told. Moreover Biden has released a plan to protect the civil rights of Muslim Americans and reverse some of Donald Trump’s Islamophobic decrees if elected president according to AA. What will a victory for Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris mean for American Islamophobia?

Islamophobia is commonly mistakenly outlined as anti-Muslim bigotry. But a greater definition of Islamophobia can be systemic racism, ie, not a matter of particular person attitudes. Harassment or negative media portrayals of Muslims are symptoms of Islamophobia which is, at its core, rooted in practices of the state. For example, with Barack Obama’s victory in the 2008 presidential election, many in the United States hoped for the retreat of Bush administration policies. On the opposite, his presidency noticed an keen growth of Islamophobia.

Anti-Muslim sentiment in the US has meant a clean cheque for American war-making. When outlined this fashion, it doesn’t matter whether or not Obama hosts a Ramadan dinner. It doesn’t matter if George W Bush urges Americans to like their Muslims neighbours. In shoring up the most egregious points of US empire-building, the American political elite stays undeniably Islamophobic.

The US seamlessly took advantage of anti-Muslim sentiment after the 9/11 terror attacks to justify its 2003 invasion of Iraq, Aljazeera mentioned. The Democratic Party institution has been an keen participant in the devastation of Iraq. At their helm stood Biden, whose disastrous involvement in Iraq stretches again to effectively earlier than Bush’s 2003 invasion. In addition, Biden’s VP choose, Kamala Harris, has confirmed to be an keen ally of the army.The US’s unwavering, support for Israel remains an enduring symbol of American Islamophobia. One of the key weapons in Israel’s arsenal, alongside the literal arsenal of US-funded weaponry, is Islamophobia. Or the incontrovertible fact that America’s most blatant Islamophobes are sometimes additionally the most vocal supporters of Israeli militarism.

Consider, as an example, the 2012 ads that appeared throughout American cities, urging individuals to help “civilised” Israel over “savage” jihadis. American Muslims overwhelmingly support Palestinian rights. Democrats, in particular, have shifted considerably to be more critical of Israel, according to polling by the University of Maryland Brookings reported. Infact, the 2020 Democratic ticket presents little in the means of opposition to this legacy. Harris has stated emphatically that her help for Israel can be unconditional. Biden’s political record suggests the identical.

Trump’s alliance with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi requires apparent parallels between the two, significantly round their overt insurance policies of Islamophobia. A Trump victory is certain to see the right-wing alliance between the two nations flourish.

In reality, a Biden presidency will doubtless imply a continuation of Trump-era help for Modi’s ethnonationalist venture, an ideology that has been calamitous for Muslims. Harris’s biracial id can be an indication of progress.

In reality, possibly we should always take Biden at his phrase: that underneath him, “nothing will fundamentally change”.

The foundation of any fight against Islamophobia is anti-imperialism, for which American electoral politics has no quarter, regardless of partisan affiliation. The current election cycle does little to unsettle this uneasy fact.