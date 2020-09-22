Yemen: 3790 children, 2381 women Killed in 2000 days of war

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: The statistics of the 2000 days crimes that were committed by US-Saudi aggression on Yemen are released by the Eye of Humanity Center for Rights and Development.

According to the center’s monitoring unit, the US-Saudi aggression killed and injured 43181 citizens, 16978 of them were killed, 3790 of them are children and 2381 are women.

The statement indicated that the aggression caused injuries to 26203 citizens, including 4089 children and 2780 women.

The number of destroyed and damaged facilities reached 9135 facilities, it added.

It stated that the aggression destroyed and damaged 15 airports, 16 sea ports, 304 electric stations and generators, and 537 networks and communication stations.

The aerial aggression deliberately destroyed and targeted 2098 reservoirs and water networks, and 1965 governmental facilities and 2200 roads and bridges.

The statement pointed out that the civilian homes that were destroyed and damaged as a result of the aggression amounted to 565973 houses, in addition to 576528 service facilities. It indicated that the aggression destroyed 176 university facilities, 1375 mosques, 365 tourist facilities and 389 hospitals and health facilities.

The Eye of Humanity Center confirmed that the aggression destroyed and targeted 1095 schools and educational centers, 6732 agricultural fields, 132 sports facilities, 244 archaeological sites and 47 media facilities.

According to the Center’s statement, the number of destroyed and damaged economic establishments in 2000 days reached 22,404 economic establishments, including 392 factories, 286 fuel carriers, 11227 commercial establishments and 407 poultry farms.

The statement stated that the aggression deliberately destroyed 6,899 transportation vehicles, 463 fishing boats, 884 food stores, 391 fuel stations, 672 markets and 783 food trucks.