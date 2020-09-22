Nigeria: Lagos reopens churches, mosques

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: In Lagos State of Nigeria, churches and mosques are now free to resume full worship following approval by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday for further relaxation of restrictions imposed in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

Government also granted permission for the re-opening of basic and secondary schools with effect from tomorrow although only pupils in Junior Secondary School Three (JSS 3) and Senior Secondary School Two (SSS 2) are allowed to resume for physical classes in public schools.

Cinemas and gyms can also reopen but with a maximum of 33 per cent occupancy.

Giving an update on COVID-19, the governor said mosques could open for prayers five times daily while churches could also resume their various services.

But he warned that the safety protocols released by the government must be strictly adhered to.

“Muslims can now have their five times daily prayers in mosques. Churches can also begin mid-week services,” the Governor said

Worship centres in the state were ordered closed in March as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19.

The governor said that the state has so far conducted close to 100,000 tests, and recorded a total of 18,854 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of this number,15,598 have recovered in community, 592 are currently active in the community, and 207 deaths have sadly occurred.

He said the state has now recorded a dramatic decline in the number of COVID-19.