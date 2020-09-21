Islamic History Month in Canada

SHAFAQNA- “Resilience and Achievements of Black Muslims” is chosen as the theme of Islamic History Month 2020.

The poster features Ayuba Suleiman Diallo (1701–1773) who is best known for his memoirs as a Muslim who had to endure the Atlantic slave trade and enslavement in colonial America.

His personal history was published in 1734 by Thomas Bluett as Some Memories of the Life of Job. To this day, they serve as one of the few primary sources on the Atlantic slave trade and life in slavery in eighteenth-century America.

The Government of Canada first established October as Islamic History Month (IHM) in 2007, recognizing, “the important contributions of Canadian Muslims to Canadian society, the cultural diversity of the Canadian Muslim community, and the importance of Canadians learning about each other to foster greater social cohesion”, according to Toronto District School Board.