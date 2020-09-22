Date :Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 | Time : 07:16 |ID: 171257 | Print

At least 57 members of Afghan forces killed in clashes with Taliban

SHAFAQNA- At least 57 members of the security forces were killed and dozens injured in Sunday night’s clashes with Taliban across Afghanistan. 24 members of the Afghan security forces were killed in the central province of Uruzgan, when Taliban fighters attacked security checkpoints.

Clashes and casualties were also reported in the provinces of Baghlan, Takhar, Helmand, Kapisa, Balkh, Maidan Wardak and Kunduz, provincial officials told Reuters news agency. The Taliban did not confirm casualties on its side, but according to a spokesman for the Pamir military corps, 54 fighters were killed in clashes in Kunduz, Takhar and Baghlan provinces, AlJazeera reported.

