Honduras to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem by end of 2020

SHAFAQNA- Honduras announced Sunday that it will relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem before the end of the year.

“I have just talked to Prime Minister Netanyahu to strengthen our strategic alliance, we spoke to arrange the opening of the embassies in Tegucigalpa and Jerusalem, respectively,” Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez posted on Twitter on Sunday.

“We hope to take this historic step before the end of the year, as long as the pandemic allows it.”

Israel currently has no embassy in Honduras but opened a diplomatic office there last month, AlJazeera reported.