Date :Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 | Time : 07:14 |ID: 171260 | Print

Honduras to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem by end of 2020

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Honduras announced Sunday that it will relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem before the end of the year.

“I have just talked to Prime Minister Netanyahu to strengthen our strategic alliance, we spoke to arrange the opening of the embassies in Tegucigalpa and Jerusalem, respectively,” Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez posted on Twitter on Sunday.

“We hope to take this historic step before the end of the year, as long as the pandemic allows it.”

Israel currently has no embassy in Honduras but opened a diplomatic office there last month, AlJazeera reported.

You might also like
US State Dept Defends Israeli NGO’s Targeted By Netanyahu
Israeli warplanes launch fresh airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Saudi Arabia In ‘Secret’ Talks With Israel Over Control of Al-Aqsa: Report
Yemen Clerics: The Normalization of relations with Israel is betrayal of God, Prophet and Martyrs
Omar Barghouti : Israel outsources McCarthyite policies against BDS +Video
Palestine calls for global support to save al-Aqsa Mosque
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *