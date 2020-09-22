Palestinian activist arrested by Israeli army

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian activist Khairi Hanoun was arrested on Monday weeks after footage circulates of soldier kneeling on his neck.

Hanoun was arrested by the Israeli army at his home in Anabta, between Nablus and Tulkarm, Palestinian security services said in a statement.

According to the statement, he was arrested to “put an end to his interviews with the media in which he speaks of the brutal aggression he has recently faced.”

A video circulating on social media earlier this month showed an Israeli soldier kneeling on the 65-year-old Palestinian protester’s neck while arresting him during a demonstration in the occupied West Bank, DailySabah reported.