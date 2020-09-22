Date :Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 | Time : 07:38 |ID: 171279 | Print

Saudi Arabia explains details of gradual return of Hajj and Umrah

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Monday explained the details of the plan to gradually return to Hajj Umrah.

“Muhammad Saleh bin Taher Benten,” the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, said in a speech published on the ministry’s Twitter account: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will rely on technical solutions for the gradual return of Hajj and Umrah, which will enable companies to market global and domestic services. On the other hand, the Deputy Minister of Hajj of Saudi Arabia said: The system of Hajj and Umrah is not limited to the basic services provided to pilgrims, and there is a huge content of services that can be provided by the private sector that will play a major role in achieving the goals of this vision.

He continued: “Mergers in the Umrah sector greatly reduce operating costs and help increase operational efficiency and the variety of services provided, along with increasing assets and financial capabilities.” Saad Al-Rubaye, director general of activities development at the Saudi General Directorate of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, also said that the department, in cooperation with the Guarantee Program and the National Development Fund, has produced products that guarantee the funding of institutions active in the Hajj and Umrah sector with the aim of motivating them.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Saudi Arabia invites Iran to discuss Hajj: Reports
IMPORTANCE OF HAJJ AND UMRAH IN HADITH
In Mecca I saw little of Islam’s compassion, but a lot of Saudi Arabia’s neglect - OpEd
Ayatollah Khamenei's message to Hajj congregation: Hajj is a great opportunity to combat the ploy of 'the…
The Day of Arafat
The Council for Russian Muslim Religious Affairs called for performing prayers to avert Corona
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *