Why people mourn for Imam Hussain’s (A.S) martyrdom?

SHAFAQNA– Every year, Muslims around the world commemorate the event of Karbala. They attend mourning meetings and processions in which the story of Karbala is retold, lamentations are held and special poetic readers using dramatic techniques and symbolism recite eulogies to mark the events of the day of Ashura. But, Some people may question the value of the ceremonies for mourning Imam Hussain’s (A.S) martyrdom and they may say, Why should we mourn so much for Imam Hussain (A.S) who was martyred 1400 years ago? And, Why all crying while, holding mourning ceremonies and having many sorrowful rites during the course of a year deprives the society of happiness and joy.

This is a wrong assumption and, the answer to this is that the mourning ceremonies held annually all over the world to commemorate the martyrdom of the Chief of Martyrs, Imam Hussain (A.S) have numerous benefits and effects for mankind:

First, mourning ceremonies for Imam Hussain’s (A.S) martyrdom are great opportunities to promote Islam. All these commemorative meetings not only serve to convey the events and message of Karbala but also provide opportunities for us to learn about Islam in general.

Second, we commemorate Ashura to symbolise and express our grief and emotions towards the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S), to keep Imam Hussain’s (A.S) cause alive in our hearts and to be committed to his cause.

Third, the event of Karbala is full of lessons that are worth being reviewed every day and night, to help the growth of human society; lessons of heroism, standing against cruelty, defending human dignity, and complete obedience of God. We want to extract lessons from the tragedy of Karbala and apply them to our daily lives.

Forth, in today’s psychology, many believe that if you have a goal to reach, having an image of that goal in mind will help you reach it. In mourning ceremonies for Imam Hussain (A.S) we keep repeating the great morals and values of Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions and household. We keep revising their kindness, wisdom, courage, their humbleness toward God and good people and chivalry toward the oppressors, etc. Naming the above characteristics in such ceremonies and trying to be like those great courageous men and women, is more beneficial than any life-coaching sessions that try to help us revive ourselves and our lives.

Fifth, we come to know that holding mourning ceremonies for Allah’s awliya’, especially the master and leader of all the martyrs Imam Hussain (A.S), is in accordance with logic because honoring Allah’s awliya’ through various ceremonies amounts reviving their messages.

Sixth, with every tear that we shed for him we pledge to resist the oppression of injustice, immorality, inequity and falsehood.

Seventh, the incidents that have taken place in the history of every society can have great effects on the destiny of that society and other societies. If an incident has been useful and effective in its own place, then reviewing and reconstructing it and keeping it alive can have a lot of benefits and effects for humanity.

Eighth, the mourning ceremonies help create unity and solidarity among the followers of Imam Hussain (A.S) in the same as the Hajj ceremony causes Muslims from all sects and religions to come together and demonstrate their unity. The mourning ceremonies held for Imam Hussain (A.S) bring Shia Muslims and the lovers of the Imam together and unify them.

Ninth, during the narration of the event of Ashura, when the oppression, tyranny and injustice committed by the enemies of Islam are explained to people and the true faces of the claimants of Islamic caliphate are unveiled, the minds and attention of the addressees and the audience are directed towards the deviations existing in their own society; thus they seek to reform their society.

These are part of the effects and benefits of mourning for the Chief of Martyrs, Imam Hussain (A.S).

