Can usual tasks be carried out in the Month of Safar? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about carrying out some usual tasks in the Month of Safar.
Question: Is there any problem to carry out some tasks like buying a house or travelling in the Month of Safar?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: There is no problem, but it is better to pay some Sadaqah before carrying out the task in this month.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
