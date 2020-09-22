Can usual tasks be carried out in the Month of Safar? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about carrying out some usual tasks in the Month of Safar.

Question: Is there any problem to carry out some tasks like buying a house or travelling in the Month of Safar?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: There is no problem, but it is better to pay some Sadaqah before carrying out the task in this month.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA