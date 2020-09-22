Do mourning methods need to be reformed?

SHAFAQNA – I truly respect these mourning processions, because they express their feelings. These are 100% natural feelings arising from the belief and faith. Those who realize that how precious these natural feelings are, arising from the belief and faith in a nation know what I am talking about; these must not be abrogated. These must not be confronted, they must be reformed. These great feelings which only arise from the belief and faith must be reformed. If you spend billions of dollars, can you create such feelings in a nation [1]?

[1] Hamaseye Hussaini, Martyr Mortaza Motahhari (RA), Vol. 1, Page 27.