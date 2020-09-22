Serbia’s Muslims fear new ethnic violence

SHAFAQNA- Bordering Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo, when there are political earthquakes in other parts of the Balkans, more often than not they are felt in the Muslim-majority Serbian region of Sandzak, known as Rashka to Serbs.

The latest quake to hit the troubled region was on 1 September, when Montenegro’s small Muslim community was targetted by ethnic and religious attacks following the elections on 30 August. Vandals smashed the windows of the local office of the Islamic community in Pljevlja, while graffiti that praised the 1995 Srebrenica massacre appeared on walls of the city and surrounding towns.

“This is really frightening,” said Mevlud Dudic, president of the Islamic Community in Serbia.

“Bosniaks and, I would add, all normal people, tremble when the Srebrenica genocide is mentioned in this kind of context. I like to believe that things from the nineties will never again happen in the Balkans.”

Muslims were the prime targets during the wars that wracked the former Yugoslavia during the 1990s, and while the fate of Bosnia’s Muslims – known as Bosniaks – is best-known due to the murder of 7,000 men and boys by Serb militias at Srebrenica and the siege of Sarajevo, the Islamic community in Serbia and Montenegro were also victims of ethnic violence.

In Novi Pazar, Sandzak, residents still remember that the Serbian tanks stationed in the hills around the city during the war were pointed not towards Bosnia, but towards them. The unknown number of Serbian Muslims were killed during the war, and thousands of others suffered discrimination. Many of the perpetrators remain unpunished 25 years later.

Semiha Kacar from Sandzak Committee for Human Rights told Euronews that the legacy of that violence and the fact that justice was never provided continues to be a major source of conflict between the Muslim community and their non-Muslim neighbours in Serbia.

The hardline government of Aleksandar Vučić, he said, uses ethnic tensions between Muslims, Christians and other denominations in Serbia to distract from other issues facing the country.

Bosniaks and Muslims, a minority in northern Montenegro, are majority in a Serbian Sandzak.