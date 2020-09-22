Inauguration of first Jewish synagogue in Abu Dhabi

SHAFAQNA- Israeli media reported the opening of the first Jewish synagogue in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The first Jewish synagogue in Abu Dhabi will open on the eve of the Hebrew New Year, according to Israeli media reports. The news came a week after the signing of a peace agreement between the UAE and the Israel.

“I am convinced that the UAE peace agreement with Israel was the impetus for the opening of this synagogue in Abu Dhabi, and I am very pleased that the Jewish Eid prayers in Abu Dhabi will be held in Jewish homes and they do not have to travel to Dubai like in previous years,” said Rabbi Levi Duchman, the leader of the UAE’s Jewish minority.

The Jewish ceremony in Abu Dhabi was attended by 20 Jews, the most prominent of whom was a Jewish family deported from Yemen a month earlier.

