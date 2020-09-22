Date :Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 | Time : 15:58 |ID: 171343 | Print

Palestine quits chairing Arab League sessions over Arab ties with Israel

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian foreign minister announced on Tuesday that Palestine has quit its current chairmanship of Arab League meetings.

“Palestine has decided to concede its right to chair the League’s council (of foreign ministers) at its current session. There is no honour in seeing Arabs rush towards normalisation during its presidency,” Maliki said.

After initial remarks, Maliki read from a letter he said he sent to Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit informing him of the Palestinian move and criticising the UAE and Bahrain, both Gulf Arab nations that share Israeli concerns about Iran.

The UAE’s deal with Israel “created a deep crisis in the Arab League” and the accord was followed “by a similar collapse by the Kingdom of Bahrain”, Maliki said, quoting from the letter, Reuters reported.

You might also like
Bahraini baby enters his second year without citizenship
Rights activists bring Bahrain's Pearl Roundabout to the US
Nabeel Rajab’s appeal hearing postponed
Jerusalem Exhibition in Berlin Jewish Museum to end May 1st
Jordan's king says East Al-Quds must be capital of Palestinian state
14 Palestinians killed since Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *